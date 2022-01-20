Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,983. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.54.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.