ROCKI Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $171,797.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

