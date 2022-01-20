Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,897 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $29,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,737,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.96. 17,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.