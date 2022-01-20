Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,965. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $2,536,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.