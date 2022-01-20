Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.99.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Revolve Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,965. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $288,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $2,536,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
