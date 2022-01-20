Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

REZI stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,629,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

