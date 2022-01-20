Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Down 8.5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) fell 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. 5,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 101,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

