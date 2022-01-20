Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $217,978.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.42 or 0.07360892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00061556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.60 or 0.99817242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

