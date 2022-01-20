RED (RED) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. RED has a market cap of $815,748.45 and approximately $40,759.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00323830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

