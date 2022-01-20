RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $10.02 on Thursday. RealReal has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,025,828. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

