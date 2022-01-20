RealFevr (FEVR) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. RealFevr has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $396,524.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.98 or 0.07417574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00061796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,360.63 or 1.00031819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00064499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007714 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

