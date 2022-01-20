Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RC. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.