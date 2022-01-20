Raymond James Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

