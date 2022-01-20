Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OR. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.23.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,694.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.