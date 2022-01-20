Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,443.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.61 million and $4,443.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.