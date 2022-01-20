Ramsdens Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RFX traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166.50 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 58,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of £52.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. Ramsdens has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.52). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.24.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

