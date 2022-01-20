Ramsdens Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:RFX traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166.50 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 58,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of £52.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. Ramsdens has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.52). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.24.
Ramsdens Company Profile
