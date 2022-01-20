Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:RMED opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 163.48% and a negative net margin of 813.96%. On average, analysts expect that Ra Medical Systems will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Medical Systems (RMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.