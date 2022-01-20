Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Increased by Oppenheimer

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $286.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.94. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,794. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

