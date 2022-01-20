Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.04 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

GIL opened at C$50.57 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$31.72 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

