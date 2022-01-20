Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

