Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PU13 stock remained flat at $GBX 115 ($1.57) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.76. Puma Vct 13 has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.64).

About Puma Vct 13

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a fund of Puma Investment Management Limited.

