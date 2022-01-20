Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $99,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $357.04 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $218.58 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

