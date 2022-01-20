PSI Advisors LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.67 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

