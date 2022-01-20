PSI Advisors LLC Invests $159,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

