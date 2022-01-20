PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kabouter Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 606,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,332,000 after buying an additional 148,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,489,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 85,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

