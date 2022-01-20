Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.87

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

