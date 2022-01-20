Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 4.8%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.63. 15,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 667,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

