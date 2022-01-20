Prosper Price Reaches $0.92 (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $78,842.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046812 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002440 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009463 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.