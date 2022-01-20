Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34. Prologis has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

