Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Progress Software worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $16,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Progress Software by 493.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 321,510 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $12,355,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

PRGS stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

