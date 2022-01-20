Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Prime Meridian stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Prime Meridian has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

