Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$65.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

TSE:PD traded down C$1.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$55.76. 72,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,273. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$24.67 and a 1-year high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

