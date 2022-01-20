Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXXLF shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Poxel in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Poxel alerts:

Poxel stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Poxel has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.