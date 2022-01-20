PotCoin Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $151.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,313.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.27 or 0.07436557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00323830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.00882294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00072177 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.00465898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00256499 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,254,695 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

