Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $149.48. 64,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,963. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.32.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

