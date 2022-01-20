Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

PEYUF stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEYUF. lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

