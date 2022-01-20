Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,754,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a yield of 19.4%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

