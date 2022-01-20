Permission Coin Achieves Market Cap of $21.98 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $21.98 million and approximately $280,083.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.08 or 0.07439429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00063094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.70 or 1.00032925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,847,028,370 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

