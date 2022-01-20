PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PepsiCo by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,372. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.