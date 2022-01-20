People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $62,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IWM traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,756,634. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.38 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day moving average is $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

