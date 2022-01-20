Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,647 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,385,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

CPB opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

