Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $519.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $605.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.