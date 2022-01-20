Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 100,394 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 100,394 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

