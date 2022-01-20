Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,696 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 445.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

