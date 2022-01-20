Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,062 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Oppenheimer worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Oppenheimer by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

In related news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPY opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.82.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.