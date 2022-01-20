Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ALLETE worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.