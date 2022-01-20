Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 3.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $519.75 and last traded at $514.92. 44,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,688,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.56.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $531.32 and a 200-day moving average of $476.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.