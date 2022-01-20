PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

