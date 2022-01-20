Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,377. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

