OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.76

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.76 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.67.
Several research firms have commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.
The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16.
In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
