OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.76

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.76 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.67.

Several research firms have commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

