Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.20. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

